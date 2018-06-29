Cassidy announces $13.7 Million in AmeriCorps funding for Louisiana

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOUISIANA (Press Release) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), today announced Louisiana was awarded $13.7 million in AmeriCorps funding by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and other national service programs.

“AmeriCorps members dedicate their time to serve their communities and are a valuable resource for those in need,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We are proud to secure this funding to help them continue the great work they do for Louisiana communities.”

The grants will put 769 AmeriCorps members on the ground to serve with seven organizations. AmeriCorps members in Louisiana help with disaster recovery, environmental conservation, and college readiness. Volunteer Louisiana will also receive $2.2 million in non-competitive formula funding, which will in turn be awarded to Louisiana organizations to support additional AmeriCorps members in the coming months.

“Building on Louisiana’s strong tradition of neighbor helping neighbor, AmeriCorps members will change lives, improve communities, and build a safer, stronger, and more united Louisiana,” said Chester Spellman, director of AmeriCorps. “While they serve others, AmeriCorps members will also create opportunities for themselves – gaining skills and experience to jumpstart their careers. I salute all the AmeriCorps members for their dedication, and thank all those who help to make their service possible.”

Six grants totaling $3.8 million will go to support organizations operating in Louisiana only. Those include: City Year, Inc.; Up2Us, Inc.; Re-NEW – Reinventing Education (ReNEW Schools), Teach for America, and the Louisiana Delta Service Corps. An additional $3.2 million is awarded to SBP, formerly the St. Bernard Project, a national organization headquartered in Louisiana that operates around the country.