Career fair at ULM to connect students with professionals and discuss jobs

MONROE, La (9/25/19) –Today, students at the University of Louisiana at Monroe met with professionals and submitted resumes to hiring companies at the career fair.

ULM’s career fair offers students a chance to interact with companies around the ArkLaMiss and learn more about potential jobs.

The goal behind the fair is to give students and professionals the opportunity to interact and build connections.

Many students attended to learn about internship programs each company offers.

“We offer Summer internships. We offer every position in construction, superintendent, project engineer, project management estimating. We’re looking for all those positions,” said Ryan Kemp, Director of Precon at Mycon General Contractors Dallas.

Over 30 companies attended the fair in hopes to speak to students and share how they can prepare for future jobs.