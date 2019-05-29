Car crash in Smackover claims the life of an El Dorado man

(5/29/19) SMACKOVER, Ar. — A two-vehicle accident has claimed the life of an El Dorado man.

According to Arkansas State Police, 53-year-old Tony Sims of El Dorado was heading west on State Highway 172 around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Sims attempted to cross over State Highway 7 and crossed into the path of another vehicle driven by 24-year-old Robrez Miller of El Dorado.

Sims was declared dead on the scene and Miller was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas.

This is the 159th accident for Arkansas State Police Troop-F for 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.