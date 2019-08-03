Car chase through Union Parish ends in arrest of West Monroe man

UNION PARISH, La. — (8/3/19) A car chase through eastern Union Parish on the night of Friday, Aug. 2 has led the arrest of a West Monroe man.

On Friday night, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that had fled from deputies in Ouachita Parish. The suspect vehicle was located on Highway 143 in the Rocky Branch community traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Deputies began to pursue the vehicle toward Farmerville while it continued to travel at speeds over 100 mph. Deputies set up and spiked the vehicle on Highway 2 near Farmerville.

UPSO continued to pursue the vehicle over two more miles until it crashed near Bear Creek Road where Farmerville Police officers and other UPSO deputies had arrived.

Suspect’s vehicle after the crash. (Courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect/driver, Carlos E. Robles, 28, of West Monroe, LA attempted to flee on foot before turning to run toward deputies while screaming for them to fire their weapons. A Farmerville Police officer and a UPSO deputy used tasers to subdue and place Robles into custody.

Robles was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on charges of Aggravated flight from an officer, Driving While Intoxicated 7th offense, two counts of resisting an officer, Driving under suspension for prior DWI offenses (9th offense), and traffic charges. Robles will also face charges in Ouachita Parish.

