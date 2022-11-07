EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week.

The vigil will be held at 6 PM in the parking lot of the El Dorado Boys & Girls Club. The address is 1201 N. West Ave., El Dorado, Arkansas.

If you have any information regarding Ieshia’s disappearance or whereabouts, call the El Dorado Police Department at 870-863-4141. A reward of $3,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest or conviction.