Candidates head to the Ouachita Parish Courthouse to qualify for the April 4th Election

OUCAHITA PARISH, La (01/08/20) — Candidates packed the courthouse to sign the paperwork needed to qualify and run in the election. After a busy morning, a numerous amount of candidates are officially ready to start the final stretch for April 4th and work with their campaign staff to reach as many potential voters as possible.

Signing the necessary paperwork and swearing in to qualify is just the first step candidates take leading up to the election.

“Well the pressure is off and the game is on. I woke up this morning, said my prayers. This is a big step once you qualify. It turns real then,” said Marie Brown, Candidate for Mayor.

Candidates vying for a spot will appear on ballots for Richwood Alderman, Richwood Mayor, Monroe City Council, and Monroe Mayor.

“We’re optimistic that we’re going to get re-elected. Why because of the record that we have,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

Mayor Jamie Mayo wants to continue the success of Monroe with housing, academic advancements, and new technology use throughout the city if he’s reelected.

Challenging Mayor Mayo is Marie Brown who says she plans to bring changes to Monroe to make people stay here long term with jobs, landscape, fixing crime, and changing the outlook of Monroe.

“I’m totally sincere about taking Monroe to another level. I have some good fresh ideas,” said Brown.

From now until April, the campaign officially begins for both mayoral candidates.

“We’re looking forward to going door-to-door knock on doors to personally ask our citizens for their support,” said Mayo.

“Well from here I’m gonna go door to door. This is a grass root campaign. I want the community, the city, to be part of this election,” said Brown.

Friday Ellis has announced his election bid and is expected to qualify at the courthouse on Friday.

The qualifying period for the April 4th election ends on Friday.

The full list of candidates who qualified today in Ouachita Parish is below:

Monroe Mayor

– “Jamie” Mayo (D)

– Marie Brown (D)

Councilman District 1, City of Monroe

– Douglas Harvey (No Party)

Councilman District 2, City of Monroe

– Gretchen Ezernack (R)

Jackie S. Slack (D)

Councilman District 3, City of Monroe

– Juanita G. Woods (D)

Councilman District 4, City of Monroe

– Jesse Walker (D)

-Trandon Welch (D)

Councilman District 5, City of Monroe

– Kema Dawson (D)

-Chresancio “Chee-Chee” Jackson (D)

-Eugene Payne Jr. (D)

– Dewayne Wooten (D)

Richwood Aldermen

– Eric Amaker (D)

-Wilbert Reed Jr. (D)

– Donald Richard (D)

-Bengie Ward (D)

For the full list of candidates who qualified today, click here.