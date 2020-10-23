Coronavirus Information

Turkey Creek issues partial boil advisory

Local News
JACKSON PARISH, La. — According to the Turkey Creek Water System in Franklin Parish, they’ve experienced a leak in the main line.

The Water System is issuing a partial boil advisory for Turkey Creek customers along HWY 562, HWY 876, HWY 875 and all intersecting roads.

This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

