JACKSON PARISH, La. — According to the Turkey Creek Water System in Franklin Parish, they’ve experienced a leak in the main line.
The Water System is issuing a partial boil advisory for Turkey Creek customers along HWY 562, HWY 876, HWY 875 and all intersecting roads.
This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Turkey Creek issues partial boil advisory
- Are Saints planting seeds for Michael Thomas trade?
- Williams Church of Christ suffers extensive fire damage overnight
- Postal delays persist around the country with mail voting underway
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 696 new cases, 21 new deaths on Friday