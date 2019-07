CAMDEN, Ark. – (7/19/19) The city of Camden, the Camden Police Department, and the Ouachita County Cooperative Extension Service hosted the camp for the kids.

They’ve learned about the dangers of social media, bullying, nutrition and even learned how to change a tire.

Tomorrow is the last day of the week-long camp.

The kids say they’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

