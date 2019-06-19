Camden woman hit by vehicle suffers major injuries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CAMDEN, Ar. - (06/18/19) A woman is suffering from major injuries after a vehicle hit her while she was crossing a crosswalk in Camden Monday morning.

According to a police report, the collision happened around 8:40 a.m. Mary McElroy was walking along the Camden Trace near West Washington Street and Dooley Womack Drive when the driver, Julie Smith, struck her. McElroy had almost made it to the other side of the street.

One driver saw the incident as it unfolded. She was in her vehicle driving West on Washington Street and was near the Trace at the time of the crash. She observed Smith enter the crossing without slowing down or yielding to McElroy.

She also claims it looked as if Smith's head was looking down as though she were texting when she entered the crossing. When McElroy was hit, she witnessed her go airborne.

Officer Nathan Lane responded to the call and witnessed McElroy laying on her back in the middle of the road. He also observed the damage received to the vehicle Smith was driving.

Smith claims she looked both ways when she approached the crossing and didn't see anyone on or near the crosswalk.

According to the report, Smith didn't have physical proof of insurance and was going to show Officer Lane proof from her phone. As she unlocked her phone, Officer Lane observed a text message sent two minutes before the crash took place. He also observed a message being typed that was never sent. Smith repeatedly claimed she wasn't texting and driving when asked.

Another witness also said Smith didn't yield. Now, McElroy is suffering from two broken legs, a broken pelvis and numerous internal injuries.

"It's just clearly right there where it says pedestrians walking and to yield. It tells you right there on the sign," Bettina Confron said.