Phillip Michael Gordon

Courtesy: Camden Police Department

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of first degree sexual assault.

According to police, the Phillip Michael Gordon is considered a black man who stands 5′ 11″ tall, weighs about 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, or you have information that could help police, you are asked to call the Camden Police Department at 870-836-5755.