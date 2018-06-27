Camden police say summer heat brings about rise in battery cases and domestic violence Video

As temperatures rise, Camden Police say calls do too.

Police start to see an uptick in battery cases.

"There was a couple of weeks ago a particular afternoon," said Dana Wetherbee, Public Relations Officer. " We had gone on several fighting calls I guess you could say, and it was all incidents where the homes did not have air conditioning."

Also on the rise, domestic violence incidents.

As of May, the department has over 40 active domestic violence cases.

"It just all contributes to the heat," she said. "Everybody is just kind of worn down from the heat. Tired, hot."

As the calls come through, police go to the scene, and victims are directed to the Domestic Violence Investigation Division.

"They work hand and hand with the victim. They try to take care of the paperwork, so the victim doesn't have all of that to do on top of everything that has happened."

Their main role, making the victims experience an easier one.

Including going to court with the victims and finding them a place to stay in case they need it, but they say before you have to make that call know the signs.

"If you find yourself in a situation where tensions are getting high both parties are just hot, worn out. Just walk away from the situation."

If that's not an option, they say to call them.