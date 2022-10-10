CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police and Fire Departments are hosting the first ever “Doing Good Stuff” Chili Cook Off on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The cook off will be a fundraiser to benefit both the police and fire departments and will be happening on October 15th from 12 PM to 5 PM in downtown Camden, Ark.

There will be money prizes awarded in 4 categories which are: Texas Red, Homestyle, People’s Choice, and Salsa. Entry forms are available to be picked up at the Camden Police Department, Yes Radio Works, and the Camden Fire Department.

The event will also include musical entertainment, a cornhole tournament, and a car show. For more information, you can call (870) 818-0427 or (870) 836-5755.