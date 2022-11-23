CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, many county offices have released their schedule and hours for this week. The Ouachita County, Ark., Courthouse and Ouachita County Extension offices will be closed November 23-25, 2022.

The Ouachita County Sanitation will run its normal schedule except on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s trash will be picked up the next day, Friday, November 25, 2022.

The city of Camden, Ark., offices will all be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24-25, 2022. The sanitation department will be off on the 24th and will return to their normal work on the 25th.

This week’s sanitation pick up schedule is as follows: Trash pick up routes for both Wednesday and Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Trash pick up for Friday will run its regular schedule on Friday.