CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Relay for Life today, on April 28, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The event will be located at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Community Center on Highway 15.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dress as your favorite superhero and take pictures with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office heroes. For more information, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.