MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Twin City Art Foundation, and the Masur Museum of Art in Monroe are currently seeking the assistance of local artists for their annual Off the Wall fundraiser.

Off the Wall 2021 will be a virtual silent auction, and is an important cause. The online event will take place July 29 to August 1. To view the auction site, click here.

To donate, please contact 318-329-2237 to request a donation form or Jenny at info@masurmuseum.org.