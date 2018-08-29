Calhoun woman arrested for Practicing Law without a License

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Natalie Robinson / Courtesy: OPSO

WEST MONROE, La. - (8/29/2018) Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office say a 38-year-old Calhoun woman is under arrest for Practicing Law without a License. Deputies say Natalie Robinson posted ads online in buy/sell/swap pages on Facebook offering to prepare legal documents.

Deputies say they got involved after a man says he tried to be Robinson to prepare child custody papers for him. That alleged victim told police he believed Robinson removed all her advertising online after he told her he believed what she was doing was illegal. However, NBC 10 was able to find an ad from 2014 posted on Ouachita Parish All Things.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NBC 10's Lance Johnson is covering the story today. He is speaking to a local lawyer about the charges, and whether or not the people who were allegedly Robinson's clients will have any legal issues with their cases. We are also speaking with a person who says they hired Robinson to prepare legal documents.

NBC 10 also reached out to Robinson. Representatives from her attorney's office, Marshall Sanson Attorney at Law, contacted us saying neither they nor their client has any comment on the case.

Watch Lance's story tonight, starting at 5pm on NBC 10.