Calhoun woman arrested, accused of stealing over $100,000 from Monroe business

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A Calhoun woman is facing theft charges, accused of stealing from her former employer.

Sources close to the investigation tell NBC 10 Ashley Pardue, 42, embezzled over $100,000 from ServPro. She worked there for about seven years in the Accounting department.

We’re told after Pardue left ServPro earlier this year, irregularities were discovered during a review of the books.

Those sources say her arrest is the result of a four-month investigation.

According to our content partners at The News-Star, warrants show purchases included party dresses, dance lessons, utility bills, and condoms.

