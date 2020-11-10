Calhoun man arrested for attempting to break into fire station

Ouachita Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/10/20)— On 11/09/20 at approximately 1:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Ouachita Parish Fire Station #7 in reference to an unknown individual trying to force entry into the building.

While en route to the fire station, deputies were advised the individual had disabled the electricity to the building and was still attempting to force his way inside.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the arrestee, who was identified as Daniel Donelson, age 31 of Calhoun.

Daniel Donelson

Donelson was secured in handcuffs and advised of his Rights per Miranda, which he said he understood and chose to waive.

Donelson stated that he was on his own property, as he owns all law enforcement and fire department buildings.

He was placed in the back of a patrol unit and transported to OCC where he was booked on the charge of Criminal Mischief / All Other Offenses.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.