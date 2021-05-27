Calhoun Elementary PTO presents Little Braves Playground Improvement Project

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Calhoun Elementary PTO is setting up a donation drive to raise money for new playground equipment and improvements on Thursday, May 27 at Calhoun Elementary School.

According to a press release, there is a need for new equipment due to recent COVID restrictions which requires students to be separated during recess.

The PTO board says the goal is to provide a fun playground the students can enjoy during their recess to burn off energy and improve focus in the classroom.

Current playground at Calhoun Elementary School

The First-Grade playground is separated from the main playground and currently has 2 pieces of equipment. Through this donation drive the PTO and Calhoun Elementary are hoping to raise funds to purchase 4 new pieces of equipment to add to the playground.

“We love our Little Braves and want them to have a safe, fun environment in which to play”, said Stephanie Shepard, PTO Treasurer.

The board says this past year raised funds to sandblast and repaint the swing sets on the main playground through Pura Vida Bracelets sales and other fundraisers. The funds already raised will also be used to purchase new chains and 28 swing seats for the swing sets.

Calhoun Elementary and the PTO want to thank all of you in advance for your support of our school and student