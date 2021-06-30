Calhoun Elementary host fundraiser for playground improvements

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) Although school isn’t in session, individuals at Calhoun Elementary are doing what they can in order to keep learning fun.

Tonight, (June 30, 2021) the Calhoun Elementary School is having a fundraiser in order to renovate their playground. A portion of proceeds from the Iron Cactus in Calhoun will be donated to the school for playground improvements. PTO treasurer for Calhoun Elementary Stephanie Shepard says a better playground will allow students to be more active during the school year.



Stephanie Sheperd PTO Treasurer Calhoun Elementary “Kids need to burn energy so that they can focus being cooped up in the classroom for lunch and for library and everything in the same room is hard on these little kids so, they need to have a place they can go out and play and burn that energy.”



Any donations to the Calhoun Elementary School playground fund will be accepted at Origin Bank.