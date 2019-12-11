Calhoun Christmas parade gives back to local food banks

CALHOUN, La (12/11/19) — Calhoun’s Community Christmas Parade is this Saturday, December 14th.

To enter a float into the parade it costs $50 and to enter a car it costs $20. Parade chair members say this year about 50 or more floats, cars, and groups are entered to walk in the parade.

This is the first year the parade entry fees will give back to food banks in the Calhoun area. The money will go to Mount Zion, First Baptist Church, and Aulds Bible Church.

The three churches run food banks that are all out of pocket from the congregation, meaning they’re not funded from the USDA like other food banks.

After receiving the money from the parade, the food banks will be able to hand out more food for those in need in the local area. One of the churches says it’s rare that a day goes by when someone isn’t calling to see if the church has food to give away.

The Christmas Parade starts at 11am this Saturday on highway 80 in Calhoun and features appearances from local dance teams, school groups, and Santa Claus.