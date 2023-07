CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish sheriff’s Office alerts the public of a scam. According to officials, the suspect claims to be from the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office named Kevin Morris.

The suspect informs his victims that they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. He instructs his victims to pay $2100 to the Sheriff’s Office for the fine and bond.