Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office warns businesses to look out for counterfeit bills

A picture of a counterfeit bill from the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — (9/18/19) Caldwell Sheriff’s Department warns local businesses to look out for counterfeit bills circulating the area.

Counterfeit 100 dollar bills have been received in the last few weeks.

The sheriff’s office asks business owners to advise their cashiers to analyze bills closely. A telling sign that the bills are fake is on the backside of the bill where a Chinese emblem is shown.

Please call Caldwell Sheriff Department at (318) 649-2345 if you received a counterfeit bill and any information.