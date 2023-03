CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 16-year-old Rachel Cockrell. On Tuesday March 21, 2023, Rachel left her home on Hardscramble Road in Caldwell Parish located in Grayson, Louisiana around midnight. Rachel is described to have blonde hair and stands at six feet tall and has blue eyes.

If you have any information on Rachel’s whereabouts, please contact the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 649-2345.