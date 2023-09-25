CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff Office recognized four of their latest graduates of their GED program at the Caldwell Correctional Center. This program allows offenders to continue their studies while incarcerated and earn a high school equivalency diploma.

I believe that education is part of the answer for these offenders that want to better themselves and not return to jail. We are very proud of our program and I want to thank our teacher, Miss Linda Peterson, for all her hard work in helping these men achieve their goals. Sheriff Clay Bennett.

Photo courtesy of Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office

Listed below are the graduates pictured above: