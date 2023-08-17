CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On August 17, 2023, Sheriff Clay Bennett of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office reminded residents that the State of Louisiana is under a statewide burn ban. The reminder is due to two separate grass/forest fires that took place in the parish on August 16, 2023.

There was 2 separate grass/forest fires yesterday in Caldwell parish . It is extremely dry right now with no rain in sight and even a cigarette butt tossed in a dry, dead clump of grass could ignite. Just a reminder a parish and state wide burn ban has been issued. Sheriff Clay Bennett, Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office