CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Caldwell Parish School Board will host a job fair on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The event will take place at the Caldwell Parish High School Fine Arts building.

Positions include:

Teachers

Coaches

Para professionals

Custodians

Bus operators

cafeteria technicians

For more information, contact Angela Gullatt at 318-649-2689.