Caldwell Parish needs feedback from residents regarding rural broadband internet

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Broadband Committee is currently working with the Telecommunications for Rural America to determine rural broadband availability in the parish.

The committee needs as many citizens in the area as possible to fill out surveys, which are separated into Business and Residential categories.

The due date to fill out the surveys is Friday December 3.

Residential: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YJZ8QGQ

Business: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YPP6SW3

