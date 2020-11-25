Caldwell Parish murder suspect captured in Monroe

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (11/25/20)— On 11/24/20, investigators with the Monroe Police were notified by the Caldwell Parish Sheriffs regarding information they received on the whereabouts of Deon O. Thompson, the suspect wanted in connection with the November 19, 2020 homicide that occurred in Caldwell Parish.

Deon O. Thompson

Officers with the Monroe Police, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Peach St. in Monroe.

As a result of the joint efforts of these agencies, Thompson was located and taken into custody without incident.

Thompson was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center as a Fugitive from Justice and is awaiting extradition to Caldwell Parish for the charge of 2nd Degree Murder.