Caldwell Parish man arrested for stealing livestock

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Caldwell Parish man has been arrested for stealing cows.

Brian D. Robinson

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a man from Caldwell Parish stole 43 head of cattle from a cattle farmer in Ouachita Parish.

LDAF Investigators say the Livestock Brand Commission got a complaint in November of 2020 accusing Brian D. Robinson, 52, of purchasing cattle and not paying for them in 2019.

Investigators say they discovered Robinson did receive the livestock and did not pay for them in a manner that did not violate the law.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired constitutes a violation of the Theft of Livestock statute.”

A warrant was issued for Robinson’s arrest. He was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. Bond was set at $5,000.

If convicted, the Robinson faces possible fines and imprisonment.

At this time, the cattle have not been recovered.