COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Food Bank in Caldwell Parish says their upcoming food distribution is being postponed.

The employees at the Food Bank say the distribution scheduled for Thursday February 11th will be postponed due to inclement weather.

Organizers of the event say a new date will be announced as soon as it is confirmed. They say you can stay up to date on their distribution days on their website, click here, or their Facebook Page, click here.