CALDWELL PARISH, La.(KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Council on Aging has announced that they will be having their grand re-opening on Thursday July 1 from 10AM until Noon.

They will be celebrating July 4th and will be having a fish fry and bingo.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, they ask that you wear a mask. If you have been vaccinated, mask use is still encouraged.

If you will be attending, or need transportation, contact the Council at 318-649-2584.