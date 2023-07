CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Corrections Officer Cindy Catlin has retired after 15 years of service. Cindy is described as a hard worker and will be missed by the community and coworkers.

Photo courtesy of Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office

The KTVE/KARD family thanks you for your service and wishes Cindy a happy retirement.