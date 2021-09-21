Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests two juveniles for threats posted on social media

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department have announced the arrest of two teenagers for charges of terrorizing.

The first investigation began around 10 p.m. on Sunday September 19 after CPSO deputies were informed of a gang-related post on social media threatening gun violence at Southwood High School.

Shortly after 2 a.m., an unnamed 14-year-old said to be the owner of the social media account was questioned and arrested for one count of Terrorizing, and was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

A second incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Monday September 20, when students and staff at Byrd High School reported a bomb threat to a CPSO deputy assigned to the school.

The Shreveport Fire Department’s Bomb Squad, along with the Caddo parish School Board Security, and deputies with the CPSO conducted a full sweep of the campus and were not able to locate a bomb.

After detectives with the CPSO Cyber Crimes and Youth Services department interviewed students and investigated the social media account, an unnamed 15-year-old student was arrested. The juvenile reportedly used another classmate’s social media account to make the post.

The unnamed juvenile was arrested and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Terrorizing.