Caddo Parish Confederate monument vandalized
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (8/28/18) The Caddo Parish Confederate monument was recently vandalized.
KTAL NBC 6 was told the vandalism was on the monument for about a week before the United Daughter's of Confederacy had the words removed.
Caddo Parish tells KTAL NBC 6 the security cameras outside the courthouse were not working due to a lightning strike, so they don't know who is responsible.
The parish also says in a statement they did not notify the UDC when it happened.
Recently a federal judge denied the UDC's appeal to reconsider allowing Caddo Parish to remove the monument.
The UDC is also appealing that ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court.
