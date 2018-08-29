Local News

Caddo Parish Confederate monument vandalized

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (8/28/18) The Caddo Parish Confederate monument was recently vandalized.

KTAL NBC 6 was told the vandalism was on the monument for about a week before the United Daughter's of Confederacy had the words removed.

Caddo Parish tells KTAL NBC 6 the security cameras outside the courthouse were not working due to a lightning strike, so they don't know who is responsible.

The parish also says in a statement they did not notify the UDC when it happened.

Recently a federal judge denied the UDC's appeal to reconsider allowing Caddo Parish to remove the monument.

The UDC is also appealing that ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court.

