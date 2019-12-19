Busted!!! OPSO Nabs The Grinch!

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – (12/19/19) Authorities with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have busted Mr. Grinch!
Deputies say Mr. Grinch once again did his best to ruin Christmas for the children of our parish.
However, Sheriff Russell and Ouachita Sheriff’s Deputies were ready for him!
