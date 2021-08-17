Business owner hosts fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House, raises almost $1K

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local man in West Monroe raised money to give back to the Ronald McDonald House.

The Executive Director of Rondald McDonald House, Georgia Street, tells us a local business owner called her because they wanted to do something to help families in need.

Chris Lewis, owner of Coney Island Connections, says he started a fundraiser at his restaurant and raised nearly $1,000.00.

Street says, “You know as the Ronald McDonald House, we were so excited that Chris Lewis chose us to do a special fundraiser for us. He is a nice, nice young man. He really, really cares about the community.”

We had a chance to help a lot of people. We raised almost a thousand dollars, so it makes me feel real special that we had an opportunity to help a lot of people. Feel like its’s very beneficial and once again, I feel like we are going to do it once a year and get it gets bigger and bigger and hopefully it grow and we’ll go from there,” says Lewis.

Lewis says he plans to host another fundraiser in the future to continue giving back to families in need.