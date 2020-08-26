Business Closures in Northeast Louisiana due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather from Hurricane Laura, the following businesses are shutting their doors:

The House of Raeford says they will not work the Night Shift tonight (8/26/20) and the Day Shift will not work Thursday 8/27/20. Normal operations will resume with Thursday Night Shift (8/27/20).

Fit For A Queen Florist & Interiors would like everyone to know they’re closed until Monday, August 31.

