UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On October 21, 2023, at 6 AM, Union Parish will be under a new burn ban. The burn ban will have the following exceptions:

Allows fires that are in a controlled and monitored campfire burn pit, fire ring, or outdoor fireplace.

All fires should be monitored at all times and should be extinguished completely before leaving the premises.

The new burn ban will be in place until further notice. To view the document that discusses the new burn ban, click here.