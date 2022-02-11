JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jackson Parish Police Jury along with the Jackson Parish Fire Chief Association has issued a burn ban. According to the fire department this burn ban is in effect immediately.

Based on the burn ban rules “ALL outdoor burning” is prohibited until the Fire Chief determines the weather conditions are safe enough to cancel the burn ban. This immediate burn ban will remain in place until it is canceled.

Fire fighters say this ordinance does not apply to prescribed burns by the La. Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

A violation of this burn ban may result in a $500.00 fine and/or 6 months in jail, says the fire department.

