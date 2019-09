MONROE, La. — Ouachita Parish has joined the list of local municipalities under burn bans this afternoon.

Effective immediately, all burning of trash, garbage, leaves, limbs and branches, or debris of any kind is prohibited.

Any person who violates this ban shall be punished by a fine of up to $500 or imprisoned for a term of not more than 30 days.

