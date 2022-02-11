OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Fire Department has issued a new fire warning for the citizens of Ouachita Parish. According to a release from the fire department, the current Fire Danger Rating is “Very High”.

Firefighters say in the current conditions fires can start easily from all causes and can quickly increase in intensity after ignition. Firefighters war that spot fires are a constant danger and burning in light fuels could quickly develop high-intensity characteristics like long-distance spotting and fire whirlwinds.

Firefighters have issued a list of safety tips for outside burning:

Have a “Safe Zone”: You are asked to clear any combustible debris in all directions around the planned burn pile. Have water close: You are asked to have a water hose or buckets of water nearby, just in case. Watch the fire: You are urged to never leave a fire unattended. Douse the ash pile: After the main debris is burned, there could be some embers left burning that could burn something nearby. You are urged to thoroughly soak the pile with water and stir the water into the ash with a shovel or rake before leaving the site.

The Ouachita Parish Fire Department says they will continue to monitor the weather to ensure the safety of citizens and property in the parish.