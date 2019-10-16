UPDATE: Simmon’s burglary suspect indicted on federal firearms charges

UPDATE: (10/16/19) — A Bastrop man has been indicted on federal firearms charges linked to the July 2018 burglary of Simmon’s Sporting Goods.

32-year-old Brandon Keith Harris is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

If convicted, Harris faces up to 10 years in prison and fines for each offense and supervised release.

ORIGINAL: (7/17/18) Bastrop Police have arrested a suspect accused of burglarizing a store in Bastrop and escaping custody early this morning.

Brandon Keith Harris, 30, was arrested around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Harris is accused of burglarizing Simmons Sporting Goods on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Bastrop Police arrested Harris just after midnight this morning, but Harris escaped from the back of the patrol unit.

There is no word as of yet on his charges or bond.

