WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — School is almost back in session, so parents and teachers may face inflated school supplies prices. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices of school supplies have increased by 23.7% in the last two years.

Michelle is a parent and a teacher; she tries to avoid the high prices by budgeting.

The first thing I like to do is just take an assessment of the clothes that my kids already have or things that we can use for the next year. and then I go by that I make a list and I also do shopping online. I have three children and I typically do 600 to start off with. In my experience, my kids normally grow out of their stuff by Christmas time so I only purchase for the half of year. For their school supplies I do buy things in bulk sizes that I know they will need like the pencils and papers, the necessities and I try to get them on sale as well. Michelle Thompson Bright

Organizations and libraries, like the Union Parish Library, are working to provide resources to help cut down on the cost of spending. The Union Parish Library is currently hosting a uniform drive. This drive will run through August; the khakis and socks will be donated to local schools. Residents can drop off uniforms at the Union Parish Library, 202 W Jackson St, Farmerville, LA 71241.

This here is a good deed that we’re doing here at the library for the community for those who are in need for families that have three four or more children that are in school. So by doing this this will help them alot. Tinnie Martin, Union Parish Library Outreach Team

Parents can also access school supplies at the back-to-school events listed below:

First Glimpse School Supply giveaway- July 28, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM. 301 Thomas St, Farmerville, La

First Klass Tax Back to School Bash- August 5, 2023, from 1:30 PM to 5 PM. Chennault Park, Monroe, La.

CommuniHealth Back to School Bash- August 8, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM. 335 Main Street, Marion, LA 71260.

Farmerville Recreational Center Back to School Drive- August 11, 2023- August 12, 2023. 116 Cox Ferry Rd, Farmerville, LA 71241

Zion Hill’s Community Outreach Ministries Back to School Bash- August 12, 2023, from 9 AM to 1 PM. 100 E Bayou St, Farmerville, LA 71241.

Reeves Memorial School Supply giveaway- September 16, 2023, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Faith Church, Ruston, La. Back to School Bash- Time, date, and location to be announced.

If you have a Back-to-School event not listed above, email us so we can add it. Our email is KARDNews@nexstar.tv.