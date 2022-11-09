MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The ULM Art Program and Bry Gallery have announced the exhibition of “Reply All” will take place in Sandel Hall until November 16, 2022. The exhibition was done by Memphis artists Christen Parker and Lacy Mitcham. Both artists are alumni of the ULM Art Program and Mitcham is an Instructor of Art at the University of Memphis.

Parker is an Instructor at both the University of Memphis and Southwest Tennessee Community College. An artist’s talk will be given on Wednesday and The show will be up through November 16th. Statements artist’s from Parker and Mitcham, “Reply All,” can be described as:

“An exhibition of drawings and textile art that has given the artists permission to explore their interior and exterior worlds, and allowed them to become reacquainted with work they have completed in the past.” Parker has improved her awareness of her surroundings and the nuances in her environment, and Mitcham has taken to the outdoors to build a creative vocabulary. Though the means differ, grappling for solace is the commonality.

Bry Gallery is open from 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday through Thursday and 8:00 AM – 11:30 PM on Fridays. The public is invited and admissions are free.

For more information, please contact Joni Noble, Art Program Coordinator at (318) 342-1376.