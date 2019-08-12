Brutal heat continues across the ArkLaMiss, heat-related illness calls remain steady

ARKLAMISS (8/12/19) It’s been another scorcher of a day across the ArkLaMiss, as high attempt to make a run at the century mark. Thermometers across the area quickly rose to the middle 90’s by the time we hit lunch, which is our typical high for this time of year. Temperatures continued to climb from there.

At one point, we unofficially hit over 100 degrees here in the twin cities. And when you factor in the heat index, it felt more like 110-115+. This makes outdoor working and recreational conditions dangerous, triggering an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through tomorrow evening.

So far, it seems people are taking their heat safety seriously. Acadian Ambulance Service says that so far, the call volume regarding heat-related illnesses from this heat wave have been what they’ve expected. With that being said, they won’t get the official numbers until the following day.

Prior to August, the average call volume for heat-related illness what around 10, spiking to 25 once we hit August.

Residents are encouraged to continue using their heat safety until relief arrives later in the week.