Brownsville-Bawcomville could be seeing more repairs to their water pipes

New water pipelines could be coming for residents of Brownsville-Bacomville if the Ouachita Parish Police Jury gets the grant money needed for repairs.

This would be a separate project outside of the two current waterline replacement projects on Pink and Violet streets. These pipes lead to Smith street, which is also receiving repairs.

The new repairs would replace lines near the paper mill. The lines have been in use since the 1950s. The current lines are brittle and small and can't handle simple cleaning and maintenance needed to keep clean water quality.

This will all hinge on whether the Police Jury will secure the grant funding. The process of finding an engineer and getting bids will take a few months.