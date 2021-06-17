Brother and sister duo arrested after bringing the ruckus at local gas station

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 16, deputies from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance at the Circle K on Jonesboro Road in West Monroe.

Deshun Apollo Wright

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Per the arrest report, when deputies arrived, they saw 32-year-old Crystal Wright attacking a Circle K employee who was exiting the store. Upon speaking with the complainant, they advised that Wright and her brother, 42-year-old Apollo Wright, were in the store yelling and cursing. When the clerk asked them both to leave, Crystal declined, stating “Have me arrested.”

While being transported to Ouachita Correctional Center, Crystal stated “You are cursed.” and spit in the officer’s face.

Crystal Wright was booked into OCC on charges of Simple Battery, Battery of a Police Officer, and Remaining after being forbidden. Apollo Wright was booked into OCC on a single count of Remaining after being forbidden. Their bond has not been set.