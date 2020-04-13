Brookshire’s in Monroe to give case of water, ice to those without power

MONROE, La. — On Monday afternoon, people in Monroe without electricity will be able to get a free case of water and a bag of ice thanks to Brookshire’s.

The Brookshire’s at 7920 DeSiard Street will start handing out the water and ice Monday, April 13, at 5 PM.

They say they will continue to give out water and ice until supplies are gone.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: