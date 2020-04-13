Brookshire’s in Monroe to give case of water, ice to those without power

MONROE, La. — On Monday afternoon, people in Monroe without electricity will be able to get a free case of water and a bag of ice thanks to Brookshire’s.
The Brookshire’s at 7920 DeSiard Street will start handing out the water and ice Monday, April 13, at 5 PM.
They say they will continue to give out water and ice until supplies are gone.
