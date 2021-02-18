Brookshire Grocery Company issues statement regarding winter weather

WEST MONROE, La. — The wintry weather mix has taken a toll on the ArkLaMiss, but even still some companies are showing their dedication to serving our communities through the winter storm.

Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent company for Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, and Spring Market, issued the following statement on Thursday:

Brookshire Grocery Company is dedicated to safely serving our customers and communities through this winter storm. Our hearts and prayers go out to all affected by this winter storm. Our top priority is the safety of our employee-partners and customers. We are continuously evaluating our store hours to ensure our employee-partners can safely travel to and from work. Our store hours are updated on our social media pages for Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market. Leading up to the storm and through the last few days, our customers have counted on us for their household and food needs. As soon as road conditions are safe, our logistics team will be able to receive shipments from suppliers and send our trucks to stores. Our piping systems have performed well through the cold weather because of the preparation and precautionary steps our facility services team took to help ensure our buildings’ function. One of our Company’s Core Values is “The Team Matters” which means we are there for one another. We are encouraging employee-partners who do not feel safe to travel or leave their house to stay home. Our management teams are coordinating rides for our employees who want to work and need a lift from a trusted driver. Our stores are short-staffed, and we are seeing a rise in customers’ needs so we are asking for the public’s patience in the coming days as we work as a team to serve through this storm.